Kohli inspires India to victory over arch-rivals

Virat Kohli [Source: T20worldcup.com]
Virat Kohli powered India to an epic four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup Super12 encounter last night.
Pakistan recovered from a wobbly start to post a fighting 159 for eight.
India completed the chase in the last ball, with Kohli and Hardik Pandya doing the bulk of the scoring after a horror start to their innings.
The two revived India with a 113-run stand for the fourth wicket.
India will face the Netherlands on Thursday while Pakistan meets Zimbabwe.
In another match last night, Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by nine-wickets.
