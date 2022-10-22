Ireland and Zimbabwe books spot in Super 12

[Source: T20 World Cup/Twitter]

Ireland and Zimbabwe have advanced to the Super 12 stage of the T20 Men’s World Cup in Australia.

Both teams advance from Group B completing the Super 12 set which includes Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, England, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, India and Afghanistan.

Ireland executed one of its best T20 win sweeping past two-time champion West Indies by nine wickets.

Article continues after advertisement

Zimbabwe who finished second in Group B registered a comprehensive five-wicket win over Scotland.

Today, Australia takes on New Zealand at 7pm while India faces Pakistan at 8pm.