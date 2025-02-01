Cricket

India clinch T20 series v England amid substitute drama

Reuters

February 1, 2025 7:33 am

[Source: Reuters]

Harshit Rana claimed three wickets in his debatable appearance as a concussion substitute to help India to a series-clinching 15-run victory against England in the fourth T20 International.

Put into bat, India overcame Saqib Mahmood’s three-wicket burst to post a competitive 181-9 following half-centuries by Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.

England were 166 all out with two deliveries left in their innings as India grabbed an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Article continues after advertisement

All-rounder Dube was hit on the helmet by a Jamie Overton bouncer and seamer Rana replaced him despite it not being a like-for-like replacement as concussion substitute rules mandate.

England captain Jos Buttler was not happy with India being allowed to field primarily a seamer for a batting all-rounder, who rarely bowls.

Earlier, England fast bowler Saqib impressed on debut as he began with a three-wicket maiden over to rattle India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium.

India opener Sanju Samson fluffed his pull shot, number three Tilak Varma perished at deep third leg and captain Suryakumar Yadav was caught at short mid-on prolonging his lean patch in the series.

Abhishek Sharma (29) and Rinku Singh (30) propped up India before the left-right combination of Dube and Pandya counter-attacked during their 87-run partnership.

Pandya and Dube smashed identical 53s but India managed only three runs from the eventful last over from Overton losing three wickets in the process.

Phil Salt (23) and Ben Duckett (39) milked 32 runs from the first three overs of India’s seam bowling prompting Suryakumar to employ spin from both ends.

Thanks to their unbridled aggression, England were 62-1 after the first six powerplay overs compared to India’s 47-3.

India struck back through spin as Ravi Bishnoi (3-28) dismissed Duckett and Buttler in his successive overs, while Axar Patel removed Salt.

Harry Brook (51) hit Rana for back-to-back sixes en route to a 25-ball fifty but Varun Chakravarthy turned the match on its head claiming two wickets in his final over.

Brook fell attempting a scoop shot against the spinner and, two balls later, Brydon Carse was snared at deep square leg as India tightened their grip on the contest.

Mumbai hosts the fifth and final T20 Internationals on Sunday, which will be followed by three one-dayers between the sides.

TRC empowered to summon witnesses

Coup leaders may face accountability

Australia reinforces Fiji partnership

Overcoming barriers to HIV care

Grace Road duo acquitted

No suspension for Malimali

Price hike for fuel and LPG products

Steps taken to improve food safety standards

CCTV tampered at Nabua Housing

FRCS boosts workforce

Diabetes Fiji tackles late diagnosis

FRU awaits visa for new Fijiana coach

Labasa hosts Rewa in CVC opener today

OFC hosts workshop on 2026 Pro League

India clinch T20 series v England amid substitute drama

'The Prince is back'- Santos hails Neymar's return

Investigators find black boxes after deadly Washington plane crash

Marianne Faithfull, singer and pop icon, dies at 78

Serevi highlights family support as driving force

Successful training camp for Young Kulas

CVC opener set to go ahead despite weather worries

Millions of Hindus take 'holy dip' a day after fatal stampede

Inglis joins club’s NRLW coaching staff

Nora Roberts is happily defying genres, 250 books in

Students alerted about replacement of e-cards

Chivas coach Garcia suspended for kicking James Rodriguez

No political influence in prisoner releases

Heavy rain warning still in force

Support for sustainability efforts

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs dangled victim over a balcony

Trump takes aim, without evidence, at diversity policies over midair collision

Taylor Swift will present at the Grammys

High priority infrastructure plans laid out for CWM

Karawalevu looks forward to facing former team

Justice Ratuvili appointed EC Chair

Germanier shows colourful, beaded haute couture on Paris runway

Schools, businesses remain open despite flooding

Young flanker unsure of future

Bail application filed in toddler death case

Decisive action taken to remove derelict vessels

Final transfer window day sees multiple signings

Colombia government to propose $2.86 billion tax reform

Nicaragua's Ortega expands power

‘Love Me’ movie finds unconventional lovers on quest for meaning

Who is through in Europa League and what's next?

Australia commits more funding for CWMH

Police crackdown registers 22 offences

France's Le Pen condemns death threats against those trying her

Dalot and Mainoo fire Manchester United into Europa League knockouts

Pure Fiji honored at HOTEC 2024

New loan product to boost homeownership

Belgian airspace reopens after short closure over technical issue

Multiple roads closed due to flooding

Teenager Moore sets record as Spurs reach last 16

Man to front court over alleged fraud

Netflix unveils 'Squid Game' season 3 premiere date and preview footage

NATO scrambles for drones that can survive the Arctic

Rwanda-backed rebels bed down in Congo's Goma

Fiji 7s reps to feature for clubs

Courts seek FNPF help with $45M in trust funds

Early start fuels big dreams for Drua Women

Ministry announces key appointments

Tourism boom drives Fiji's economic growth

Coach Chua works to break silence

TRC Chair determined to succeed

Walesi report still under investigation

Naitasiri Rugby prepares for busy season

RFMF has zero tolerance policy on domestic violence

PM commends Lagilagi project

Millions of Hindus take 'holy dip' a day after fatal stampede

TSLS registrations close today

Labasa ready for CVC battle

Don't fall for taxi permit scams

Italian Alps to host 2028 Winter Youth Olympics

Rayalu addresses farming and waterway issues

More than 60 dead in Washington after jet hits helicopter

Graphic novel hero ‘Dog Man’ gets the Hollywood treatment and it’s ruff going

Rabuka promises 1987 coup tell-all

Senikarivi ready to be bolder on the field

TRC operations to start in 14 days

American Airlines flight collides with helicopter in Washington DC

Vakamoce grooms five new faces for Pearls debut

Malimali inquiry stalls amid witness issues

Town maintenance review underway

Affordable housing needed for abuse victims

Māori women to face Fiji Kulas and Ba Women

Neil Gaiman dropped by Dark Horse Comics

Fijian trio for Chiefs

Rainibogi looks forward to Samoa camp

Haiti leader says long-awaited general elections penned for November

Sydney set to host 2027 Rugby World Cup final

FNU hostel fee hike postponed

Fiji's TRC commissioners take office

Telangana High Court restricts children in cinemas before 11 A.M. and after 11 P.M

Syria's Sharaa declared president for transition

Risk of violence escalates in Myanmar's civil war as junta flags elections

Bail pending appeal hearing date set for Qiliho

Stolen taxi sought in Savusavu

Naihamu ready to make her mark

Police post proposed to curb vandalism

FWCC faces counselor shortage

Chile's Congress approves reform to private pension system

Graduating is main goal for Nakula

Netflix expands toy business with ‘Stranger Things’ licensing deal

New terminal to bring relief to travelers

Elder focuses on mental preparation

New role for Puamau in Oceania Basketball

Jake, Logan Paul make cryptic HBO Max announcements on social media

TRC members sworn in

Rewa ready for battle at the Lion’s den

German parliament passes election frontrunner's migration crackdown motion

Ministers meet to discuss digital safety concerns

Who is through in Champions League and what's next?

Flash flood warning remains in force

Turkey's Erdogan meets with Hamas leader

Traffic disruptions expected

New tilapia fishponds for Tailevu

Rihanna makes first court appearance at the trial of her partner A$AP Rocky

Netanyahu meets Trump's envoy Witkoff after Saudi trip

Kareena Kapoor Khan to celebrate Raj Kapoor at IIFA 2025

Trump administration to cancel student visas of pro-Palestinian protesters

Plane crash in South Sudan kills 20 oil workers

Sevens World Cup future under review

Minister calls for police review

Satala to step in for Cakau

Force seeks solutions for exhibit storage crisis

36 Jittu families receive keys to new homes

Murray blessed to have cousins with Drua

Super Bowl ticket demand for Chiefs-Eagles highest in years on StubHub

Meeting called over hostel fee hike

Fire breaks out outside Man City stadium

Dozens killed in India's Kumbh festival stampede

Naimasi joins Brumbies

Fiji seeks human rights assistance

Integrating road safety into curriculum

Trump attorney general nominee Pam Bondi clears Senate panel

New e-ticketing system tested

No political influence on FICAC: Rabuka

Usamate slams Malimali’s tactics

Selena Gomez's tears dismissed by Trump's 'border tsar'

COI wants Malimali suspended

Deportation of Fijians from the U.S monitored

Mona Lisa to be moved as part of major Louvre overhaul

Droasese urges Young Kulas sister to switch to rugby

UNAIDS promotes PrEP in Fiji

Perth 7s one to remember for Narain

Association prioritizes cleanliness and comfort

Ministry supports cooperative growth

Fijian trio in Highlanders pre-season opener

Tiger Woods details 'difficult' decision to move Genesis to Torrey Pines

Mercedes 1955 'streamliner' set to smash F1 record at auction

US Education Department probes Denver schools over all-gender bathroom

RFMF to play supporting role in drug fight

Winds, terrain could merge national park bushfires

Ministry completes survey

LTA steps up efforts to reduce accidents

"I'm Still Here" spotlights Brazil's authoritarian past

German churches warn conservatives against immigration crackdown

Former MGM captain makes Drua women’s squad

Side shows delaying inquiry: Mason

Overseas teams confirmed for Marist 7s

Kamikamica mocks Seruiratu’s proposed party

Labasa aware of Rewa flair

Rural officers paying for suspect meals

New homes for relocating families

Plans to boost Lavena eco-tourism projects

Brazil will not use its air force for U.S. migrant deportations

Byrne thankful for Wallabies opportunity

Trump orders end to federal support for gender affirming care for minors

FireAid, the massive benefit concert to help LA fire victims, came together quickly

Ministries join forces to combat social issues

Water disruptions expected due to heavy rain

Trump's freeze on US aid rings alarm bells

Fiji, Kiribati strengthen ties

Partnership to enhance security

CNN’s Jim Acosta, an irritant to Trump, says he’s quitting rather than take a late-night time slot

Mindpearl honours top performers at MEXA 2025

NATO and Denmark agree allies must bolster defences in Arctic

Masibaka called up by Scotland coach

A$AP Rocky’s accuser says he was stunned and furious when his old friend pulled a gun on him

US to withdraw from climate deal on Jan. 27, 2026

Congo's M23 rebels take control of Goma airport

‘H’ thankful to have family with him

Police notes revenue shortfall in 2022

RFMF funds used for COVID-19 surge

Student safety important: Radrodro

Offer for Tuwai still open

Faith-based efforts fight HIV rise

Good preparation is vital for Pearls

England win in Rajkot to stay alive in T20 series v India

Drainage board tackles flooding issues

Serbian prime minister quits as anti-corruption protests persist

Woods' team tops McIlroy's squad for TGL overtime win

Fiji highlights progress on human rights

Training aims to boost postal service delivery

Radisson Blu project gains momentum

Key witness dismissed in Malimali inquiry

Friends reunited? Trump and Kim Jong-Un's curious relationship will play out differently this time

Lady Gaga announces March release for new album ‘Mayhem’

Turaganivalu hopes to be an Olympian like mum