[Source: BBC Sport]

Late wickets helped England surge into the ascendancy on day three of the third Test against New Zealand.

After Jonny Bairstow’s 162 earned the hosts an unlikely first-innings lead of 31, New Zealand calmly reached 125-1 to quieten a crowd roused by more England exuberance with the bat.

But the fall of four wickets for 36 runs in the final session lifted the locals once more as the Black Caps closed on 168-5, 137 ahead.