Alex Hales warns England not to take Afghanistan lightly at T20 World Cup

[Source: The Guardian]

England will not underestimate Afghanistan which has a strong combination of powerful batting when they meet in the T20 Cricket World Cup.

England batter Alex Hales says every team in the World Cup is dangerous in particular Afghanistan who has explosive batters who tee off from ball one.

England will meet Afghanistan tomorrow at 11pm.

Meanwhile, today at 4pm Ireland will meet West Indies and Scotland meets Zimbabwe at 8pm.

You can catch the highlights of the ICC T20 World Cup on FBC Sports HD.