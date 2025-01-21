Cook Islands out for men and women’s title

Cook Islands Darts side

The Cook Islands Darts side is here to claim both the men’s and women’s titles at the South Pacific Darts Championship which starts in Suva today.

According to Cook Islands Darts president Kopu Anauna, they won both titles at the last championship in Tonga two years ago, and are looking to do the same this time around.

The championship features eight countries and around 170 players from all over the Pacific.

Players got to mingle and have a few training sessions during the meet and greet event at the Fiji Club in Suva yesterday afternoon.

“We won the women’s and the men’s goal in Tonga the last time, and we’re back here to achieve the same thing and tack back the gold to Cook Islands.”

Anauna knows there are a lot of veteran and talented players from other countries, but they have fixed their goal for the championship.

The championship will kick start tomorrow at the Metro Events Centre in Suva from 11am.