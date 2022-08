Thomas Baker Memorial School bags first gold medal

Lilieta Buna

Thomas Baker Memorial School has bagged its first gold medal in the junior girls 1500m event.

Lilieta Buna came out victorious finishing first in her maiden Coca-Cola Games appearance.

Gladness Simpson won Ratu Luke Memorial High School’s first medal of the day claiming silver.

Settling for bronze and in third place is Natabua High School’s Katie Pattie.



