Naidegidegi wins DAV College Ba's first gold medal

Serupepeli Naidegidegi has won DAV College Ba's first gold medal in the 2022 Coca-Cola Games.

He finished first in the boys sub-junior 1500m final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Winning silver is Marika Lawaniyavi of Thomas Baker High school finishing in second place.

Settling for third is Donasio Lewenivanua of Nadogo Secondary School.

Coca Cola Games Medal Tally