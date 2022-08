Nasikawa Vision College high jumper Keleto Loboilagi grabbed the first gold medal for his school at the Coca Cola Games in Suva today.

Loboilagi jumped 1.68 meters in the sub-junior boy’s high jump event.

In second place is Daiv Lal of Nakasi High School with a jump of 1.55 meters.

Article continues after advertisement

There were two bronze medalists in this event, Laisenia Raweso of Ba Sanatan College and Ilaitia Qareqare of Suva Grammar School who both jumped 1.50 meters.