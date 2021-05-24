Broncos defeat Warriors in nail-biting match

Fiji Bati fullback Marcelo Montoya’s try for the Warriors was not enough as they went down in a nail-biting 24-22 loss to the Brisbane Broncos last night.

The Broncos were on the mark right from the start, dominating possession with the recalled Anthony Milford pulling the strings.

The once-axed Xavier Coates and Anthony Milford showed coach Kevin Walters what they have to offer when they combined to score the first two tries of the game.

The Warriors hit back when Reece Walsh made a break down the middle of the field before Marcelo Montoya eventually crossed in the left-hand corner.

And it was the Warriors that scored first points of the second half.

Minutes later, Josh Curran crashed over. Reece Walsh nailed the conversion and the Warriors took the lead.

The man of the moment, Milford, crossed in the final 10 minutes for a well-deserved try to edge his Broncos out to the lead.

The loss means Nathan Brown’s team cannot make the top eight while Brisbane move above Queensland rivals North Queensland into 14th on the ladder.

Source: FOX Sports