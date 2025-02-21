Weigh-in to stir up excitement

[ FilePhoto ]

Fans looking to get a fair idea of the competition in Blue Water Boxing Promotion can head down to Terry Walk in Suva, where the weigh-in is currently being held.

The weight-in will feature all 20 boxers, who will also have a face-off with their opponents ahead of tomorrow’s event.

Promoter Samir Khan is promising an exciting showdown, with a handful of exciting bouts lined-up for tomorrow.

And for fans looking to purchase tickets for the event, they can do so at the weigh-in.

“Even on the weigh-in day, which is on the 21st, from 1pm to 3pm, the tickets will be sold from Terry Walk while we’ll be having the weigh-in”

There will be a total of 10 bouts for the event, which starts at 5pm and concludes at 10pm.

In the first bout, Inise Kaunimarama will be facing Unaisi Natarova in the Middleweight Contest, while Binnu Singh Senior will face Sudesh Sharma for the Veteran Memorial title.

Binnu Singh Junior will also be competing with his father at the event, where he will face Prince Naseem Ali for the Bantam Weight Contest.

Samuela Naqiri will be taking on Gabriel Sokobalavu for the Cruiserweight Contest as Samisoni Gonewai goes toe to toe with Junior Abay Chand in the Middleweight Contest.

Ratu Rakuro will be making his return to the ring after seven months, where he fights Masitogi Rokotuva in the welterweight contest.

Following this, Semi Dauloloma will be going up against Jonasa Kavika for the Heavyweight Leweni Waqa title.

Coming up after this title fight is two more cruiserweight contest bouts between Joseph Kwadjo and Robin Hazelman, with Paula Ratumaikuro and Alivereti Kauyaca.

And in the main bout, Mohammed Ali will face Mikaele Ravalaca for the Lightweight 61 Kilogram Title.

