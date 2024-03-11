Super boxing program in May

South Pacific Boxing Promotions is bringing one of the biggest draw cards to the country in May.

Promoter Freddy Chand says the program will see seven international bouts with two international belts and two local titles to be contested.

Chand says the program will be headlined by Fiji’s super welterweight champion, Winston Hill, who will step into the ring against Australia’s Jyl Wright.

“This has never happened in Fiji before. If you compare boxing in the last 30 years, I think this will be one of the biggest draw cards we can expect in Fiji.”

Chand says the program will be held at Nadi’s Prince Charles Park and is also set to include young boxing sensation, Mikaele Ravalaca.

The program will be held on May 18th.