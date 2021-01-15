Joseph Kwadjo wants more drug tests done

South Pacific Boxing Promotion will carry out intense drug tests during its upcoming boxing promotion in March.

Promoter Freddy Chand says drug tests have always been conducted at all their boxing events but this time it will need to be ramped up.

Chand says selected boxers will be checked before going in for their fight.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are not testing everybody but out of all the bouts four of the bouts are regularly tested as all the sports are starting with this it’s the new system we have implemented in boxing”

This follows a concern raised by professional boxer Joseph Kwadjo.

Kwadjo had called out the promoters to ensure checks are being conducted.

“if you don’t believe yourself then you’re going to be on steroids and that’s not good for sports so I would like to let the commission to know and checks all this kind of things”

Meanwhile, former welterweight champion Joseph Kwadjo will be challenging South Pacific Boxing Championship Cruiserweight titleholder Alivereti Kauyaca in the first South Pacific Boxing Promotion.

In other fights heavyweight boxer James Singh will face Vilimoni Taganikoro, Jese Ravudi battles Abhay Chand and Sebastian Singh will meet with Savenaca Naliva.

The event is set to take place at Prince Charles Park on the 20th of March.