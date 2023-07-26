Narayan leads Boxing Commission

[Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports/ Facebook]

Adi Narayan has been appointed as the new Boxing Commission of Fiji chairman.

Narayan replaces Dr Subbash Appana.

This was announced by Minister of Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru.

Other members include Eroni Loganimoce, Visila Koliqaruqaru, Gyan Singh and Rahul Pillay.

Saukuru says it is the governments intention to lift the standard and quality of boxing in the country.



He says the new appointees will take the sport to greater heights.

Saukuru is urging all sporting bodies in Fiji to ensure that the welfare of every boxer is paramount and should be addressed immediately.