Kauyaca says he is prepared for anything against Singh

Alifereti Kauyaca

Fiji’s undefeated cruiserweight champion, Alifereti Kauyaca says he is ready for whatever India’s formidable power puncher, Kuldeep Singh throws at him.

The two are set to clash in a high-stakes international showdown during the upcoming South Pacific Boxing Promotions in Nadi.

Kauyaca, riding an impressive streak of eight consecutive victories, acknowledges the challenge that Singh poses and is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for the anticipated battle.

The 29-year-old Bukuya native says he is well-aware that Singh brings a different level of competition to the ring, making this upcoming bout a critical test for his unbeaten record.

“I’ve prepared myself for anything, I’ve prepared myself for hurricane or cyclone or anything that comes across that he has to offer.”

Having invested weeks in rigorous training, Kauyaca says he is geared up for a colossal fight, determined to emerge victorious and extend his flawless record.

Promoter Freddy Chand says he is happy with the boxers’ preparations, setting the stage for an electrifying event.

The promotion will be held next Saturday at Prince Charles Park.