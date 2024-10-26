Hill thankful for boxing promotion

Looking at all the sacrifices and hard work put into organizing the South Pacific Boxing Promotions event scheduled for this afternoon, Winston Hill is grateful to the organizers.

Bringing a total of three international fights is a huge milestone for boxing in Fiji, and Hill is adamant the sport is heading in the right direction.

Hill says having more international bouts will certainly help with the development of boxing in the country, and he is looking forward futures events as such.

“Brining three IBO titles to our shores is a step up for Fiji boxing, so you know hats off to South Pacific Boxing Promotions for bringing three IBO titles. This is the first and definitely not the last.”

Winston Hill will also be defending his IBO Asia-Pacific Super Welterweight belt against Australia’s Lachlan O’Shea tonight.

The program is underway at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.