Hill ready for O’Shea

Winston Hill

Olympian and Commonwealth bronze medalist Winston Hill will be treating his opponent at the South Pacific Boxing Promotions as the toughest boxer he’s faced in his career.

The 31-year-old will be going up against Australia’s Lachlan O’Shea for the IBO Asia-Pacific Super Welterweight title during the event in Nadi this weekend.

Hill believes he has been able to make it this far in his boxing career by treating every opponent as the toughest boxer he’s ever faced.

Looking at his preparation over the past eight weeks, Hill believes he has done he can to prepare himself for the fight, and he is excited to share the ring with the Australian.

“I feel like the man standing in front of me is the most dangerous man I’ve ever faced. I look at this fight as one of those bad dreams where you can’t run away and can’t fight back, this is it. So you know in my head, this guy is out to get me. I am fully preparing well, and he’s like the bogyman.”

Meanwhile, the South Pacific Boxing Promotions has recently signed a partnership with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, who are now exclusive media partners for the event.

The event will be shown Live through pay-per-view at $99 for the whole event.

The South Pacific Boxing Promotions will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi and starts at 3pm this Saturday.