Haider likely to get new manager

[Source: Ubayd Haider / Facebook]

Boxer Ubayd Haider is in the midst of discussions with a new manager, though he’s keeping the details under wraps for now.

Haider, currently a free agent, explains that the boxing scene in Fiji can be competitive which is why he’s waiting to make an official announcement until everything is finalized.

His primary focus is his rigorous training regime as he prepares for the IBO Asia Pacific Featherweight title fight.

“For now, we’re still in discussion. I don’t want to say his name yet, Boxing in Fiji is a developing sport, and despite it growing, there’s a lot of people chopping each other down. That’s why I don’t want to mention him until I seal the deal.”

Haider’s intense training has taken precedence over social media, as he dedicates himself to this crucial fight, with a special motivation driving him—his father’s ongoing battle with illness.

He remains laser-focused on walking out of the ring victorious on October 26th.