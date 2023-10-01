Canelo remains undisputed super middleweight champion

[Source: Showtime Sports]

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defended his status as undisputed super middleweight champion against Jermell Charlo in a 12-round bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This historic fight marked the first time two male undisputed champions have met in boxing’s four-belt era.

Alvarez showcased his hunger for victory by landing accurate jabs and earning the respect he deserved.

He consistently pushed forward, delivering powerful lead hooks and forcing Charlo to fight defensively along the ropes.

Alvarez’s dominance was evident as he landed a strong left hook and continued to unleash a barrage of jabs, causing Charlo to retreat.

In the final four rounds, Alvarez demonstrated overwhelming pressure and a high volume of punches.

Despite Charlo’s efforts to find answers, he found himself pushed against the ropes once again, enduring a body shot in the process.

While Alvarez showcased superior skills, Charlo commendably managed to escape the ropes.

Charlo landed a solid jab, followed by a successful lead hook.

In response, Alvarez backed Charlo away and delivered a solid right hand.

In the final minutes, Alvarez landed a good right hand late, forcing Charlo backward and ultimately winning the title.