Boxers to redeem themselves

Sebastian Singh believes this weekend’s Blue Water Boxing Promotion is a chance for him and his opponent, Savenca Naliva, to redeem themselves when they battle for the vacant WBF Asia Pacific cruiserweight title.

Singh says he is looking forward to claiming this title.

“I guess for all the fighters, adrenaline is running and everybody is looking forward to the big fight this week and I see that I’m not the only one but all the boys have prepared well as well for a great night of boxing this weekend.”

His opponent who is the former champion, Naliva, is ready to re-claim the vacant title.

In the other fights, James Singh will face Semi Dauloloma for the Heavyweight title fight of Fiji.

Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana takes on Jese Ravudi for the welterweight title.

Mohammed Ali will meet Ronald Naidu for the light welterweight title, while Junior Binnu Singh meets Zulfikaar Ali for the featherweight belt.

The Bluewater Boxing Promotions will be held on Saturday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.