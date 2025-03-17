Birthday silver for Karan at Queensland championships

[Source: Athletics Fiji]

Yeshnil Karan celebrated his 24th birthday in style, claiming a silver medal in the 1,500m final at the Queensland Athletics Championships on Sunday evening.

Tavua’s golden boy marked his special day with a personal best performance, clocking a time of 3 minutes 53.10 seconds to secure second place.

This impressive run built upon his strong showing in the heats on Saturday night, where he also finished second with a time of 3 minutes 53.97 seconds.

The silver medal adds to Karan’s recent achievements, following his Fijian national record in the 5,000m just last week.

His consistent performance solidifies his position as one of Fiji’s most promising middle and long-distance runners.

