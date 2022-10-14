Yat Sen wins Suva Basketball U-15 title

Yat Sen Secondary School is the new Suva Secondary Schools Basketball Championship Under-15 winner.

The hosts of the championship defeated Suva Grammar School 21-12 in the final at its hall this afternoon.

Assistant coach Seru Lagilagi says his boys deserved to win.

“They all came out strong, they all did their best and hats off to the Grammar boys for doing their best. From day one it was tough they went through a lot of challenges but thankfully those challenges helped them to determine the win against Grammar in the finals.”

Lagilagi says weather was the biggest set-back for them as most of their players couldn’t arrive to the match venue in time.

He adds the focus is now on the nationals which is scheduled to be held in December.

Yat Sen’s U17 and 19 are also into the final.