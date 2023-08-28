Who is eliminated after three days?

[Source: FIBA]

Canada, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania and Montenegro were the first five teams to book their tickets to the Second Round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on Sunday after two wins in their respective groups.

Five of the 16 berths in the Second Round have now been secured after three days of action at the 19th World Cup. A number of teams can join Canada, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania and Montenegro on the fourth day on Monday.

Here is a brief look at what the qualified teams have done to reach the Second Round.

Article continues after advertisement

Canada

Canada destroyed France in the second half of their first game. A very impressive display of power. Then they broke the record for most assists in a World Cup game with 44 dimes.

Are they better than USA is the only legitimate question about them now.

Germany

Germany followed up their opening victory over Japan with a nailbiter 85-82 win over Australia and are secured a spot in the second group stage with a 2-0 mark in Group E. The Germans, who have been led by star guard Dennis Schroder, have righted the wrong from the 2019 World Cup, when they failed to advance from the First Round.

Latvia

Debutants Latvia have done it – reaching the Second Round in their first World Cup. The northern Europeans started the campaign with their first-ever win over Lebanon and then shocked France 88-86 to move to 2-0 in Group H. Latvia’s win also eliminated the French from the title contention.

Lithuania

Lithuania have reached the top 16 teams for fifth straight World Cup – and sixth time in six appearances – after easing past Mexico 96-66 in Group D. The Lithuanians will not be happy about just reaching the Second Round as they have moved onto the Quarter-Finals four times, including taking third place in 2010 and finishing fourth in 2014.

Montenegro

Montenegro will match up against Lithuania for the top spot in Group D after they also improved to 2-0 to secure their best-ever performance after taking 25th place in their debut in 2019. Montenegro defeated Egypt 89-74 after they rolled past Mexico 91-71 in their opener.

Eliminated

Five teams are out of contention for the title : France, Finland, Lebanon, Egpyt and Mexico.