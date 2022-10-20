Whippy to lead Fiji at Melanesian Games

[Source: Basketball Fiji]

The Fiji women’s basketball side will be hoping the home court advantage will take them to the top of the podium at the FIBA Melanesian Cup next week at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Fiji was runners up at the 2017 Melanesian Cup and 2019 Pacific Games and the team has been training together for three months with head coach, Laisisasa Puamau.

Letava Whippy will lead the side which also includes her sister Kayla, Moana Lebrigts and Miliakere Koyamainavure.

Article continues after advertisement

The Kainamoli sisters, Estelle and Tiyana are also part of the team.

Letava’s presence in the side will no doubt provide valuable leadership and experience to inspire the girls.

Coach Puamau says in the absence of preparation games abroad, they played friendly matches against local male clubs.

He adds they’re looking forward to the tournament which starts next Wednesday to Saturday, facing traditional rivals New Caledonia and Papua New Guinea.

The top two teams at the Melanesian Cup will qualify for the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

The Pacific Games then serves as the official qualifier for the Oceania region to the FIBA Asia Cup Pre-Qualifiers.