Tough competition in Suva Secondary School Basketball

Returning after a lapse of two years, the Suva Secondary Schools Basketball Championship is underway at Yat Sen with tough competition in all grades.

President Josefa Daunabou says as of now, the competition is still open and it’s hard to call the outright favorites.

In the Under-15 girls grade International Secondary School and Yet San drew 16-all while ISS later defeated Suva Grammar School 16-4.

SGS girls dominated the U17 grade so far thrashing ISS 23-5.

In the U15 boys, SGS defeated Marist Brothers High School 22-2 and MBHS later lost to ISS 3-20, Yat Sen thumped Ratu Kadavulevu School 31-4.

Yat Sen fielded two teams in the U17 grade, with YSS1 edging MBHS 14-11 and YSS2 beat RKS 7-6.

YSS1 went on to defeat SGS 27-1 later in the day and MBHS thumped Gospel High School 18-7.

SGS looks strong in the U19 overcoming RKS 12-6.