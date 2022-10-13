RKS U-17 records first win in Suva basketball

The Ratu Kadavulevu School Under-17 basketball team

The Ratu Kadavulevu School Under-17 side recorded its first win in the Suva Secondary Schools Basketball Championship today.

RKS defeated Suva Grammar School 11-5 in its third match.

The win was much needed after two losses to Yat Sen 1 20-14 yesterday and 7-14 to Marist Brothers High School earlier today.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Marika Beitakivalu says the win was a bonus for them as they aim to get much-needed exposure.

The school had only started playing basketball in 2018, giving students who don’t take part in rugby a platform to explore their sporting abilities.

He says the knowledge and skills of the game is there, they just need a lot of game time and exposure to more competitions as such.

Beitakivalu says they are thankful to Basketball Fiji for reaching out to the school and teaching players about the game.

RKS is fielding three teams in the competition, the U15, 17 and 19.

The competition continues at the Yat Sen Hall in Suva with the semi-final to be played tomorrow.