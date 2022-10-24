Pacific Games spots up for grabs in Melanesian Cup

[Source: Basketball Fiji]

Four countries are ready to fight for the top two spots in the FIBA Melanesian Cup which starts on Wednesday in Suva.

Fiji Basketball is hosting Solomon Islands, New Caledonia and Papua New Guinea.

Basketball Fiji chief operating officer, Lai Puamau says all teams are unpredictable as there has been no regional competition in the past two years due to the pandemic.

Puamau says all teams have a goal of doing well as the results from here will mean a lot.

“The event is an internationally sanctioned event and it’s a qualifying event to the Pacific Games which will be next year, the top two teams from both the men’s and women’s competition will qualify for Pacific Games.”

The tournament starts on Wednesday with the first match between Papua New Guinea Women and Solomon Islands Women at 12pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.