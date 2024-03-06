Nine Pacers score in double figures in win over Mavs

[Source: Reuters]

Myles Turner scored 20 points, all in the first half, to lead nine Indiana players in double figures as the Pacers ran past the host Dallas Mavericks 137-120.

Tyrese Haliburton collected 19 points and 11 assists for the Pacers, who snapped their two-game losing streak. Bennedict Mathurin also scored 19, followed by 14 from Obi Toppin. Pascal Siakam tallied 13 points and 13 rebounds, while T.J. McConnell added 13 points and seven assists. Ben Sheppard scored 12 points. Jalen Smith 11 and Andrew Nembhard 10 for the Pacers.

Luka Doncic posted his 14th triple-double for Dallas: 39 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds and. Kyrie Irving added 23 for the Mavericks, who have dropped three in a row. P.J. Washington contributed 20 points, and Daniel Gafford chipped in 16 points and 10 rebounds.

After Indiana led by four at halftime, and five straight points from Haliburton jump-started a 20-6 run to begin the second half. Indiana led 94-76 after Siakam’s three-point play.

The Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr. hit a 3-pointer to end the burst, and Doncic’s floater trimmed the deficit to 13 with 3:39 left.

Mathurin’s layup pushed Indiana’s layup to 16, before three straight Dallas free throws cut the Pacers’ cushion to 99-86 with 2:31 left in the quarter.

However, the Pacers ended the quarter on a 7-2 run and took a 106-88 lead into the fourth.

Indiana added to its commanding lead on Sheppard’s 3-pointer and Siakam’s floater, making it 131-112 with 4:20 left in the game.

In the first quarter, the score was knotted at 32 with 48 seconds left before McConnell’s trey gave Indiana the lead going into the second period.

Mathurin scored five straight for the Pacers in the second quarter. His 3-pointer with 4:05 remaining put Indiana ahead 63-57.

Almost three minutes later, another bucket by Mathurin pushed Indiana’s lead to nine points with 1:08 left.

Washington’s 3-pointer and a pair of Irving free throws by Irving cut Dallas’ halftime-deficit to 74-70.

Turner led the Pacers with 20 points in the first half, while Doncic had 28 for Dallas.