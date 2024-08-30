LDS and Grammar undefeated in U15 grade

Latter Day Saints and Suva Grammar School have each secured automatic qualification to the semi-finals of the U15 grade of the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Basketball Tournament.

Both teams have demonstrated impressive performance and resilience throughout the tournament’s group stage.

LDS topped their group with dominant performances, starting with a decisive 19-8 victory over Central College.

They continued their winning streak with a resounding 45-0 triumph against International School Nadi and rounded out their group stage with a solid 21-14 win against Yat Sen Secondary School.

In parallel, Grammar also had convincing results.

They began with a 15-4 win over Saint Joseph’s Secondary School.

They maintained their form with a 31-3 rout of International School Suva and concluded their group stage campaign with a 24-11 victory over Votualevu College.

As a result of their unbeaten records, both LDS and SGS will now await the outcomes of the upcoming elimination matches.

LDS and SVC will play in the first elimination while Yat Sen Secondary will take on Saint Joseph’s Secondary School in the other.

Basketball Fiji Chief Operating Officer Lai Puamau states they are now entering the business end of the competition.

“We expect a very exciting game as we look as we have the top teams qualifying from the pools playing and fighting to try and be crowned this year’s champion in all six grades.”

In the U19 division, Adi Cakobau School and Suva Grammar School have also secured automatic spots in the semifinals.

LDS will take on SVC in the first elimination while Yat Sen Secondary meet Saint Joseph’s Secondary School.

These two grades are the only ones confirmed so far as the games continue in Lautoka.