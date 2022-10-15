Grammar takes out U-19 Suva basketball titles

Suva Grammar School took out both the under – 19 boys and girls titles at the Suva Secondary Schools Basketball Competition yesterday.

Both teams beat Yat Sen Secondary School in their respective finals.

In the boys final, Grammar pip Yat Sen 27-26 in a close encounter while the girls came out victorious 16-4 in the final.

Yat Sen won two titles yesterday after beating Suva Grammar 21-12 in the U-15 and the their U-17 proved too strong for Marist winning 32-19.

The Suva Grammar girls won the U-15 trophy following a 24-15 win against International School Suva in the final.

However, International School Suva managed to beat Suva Grammar in the U-17 girls final 13-12.