Basketball holidays clinic starts

Suva Bula Hoops Clinic coordinator William Peter says there has been a significant increase in the number of children attending their basketball clinics since the program was introduced in 2017.

The clinic aims to revive the interest for the sport of basketball in Fiji, targeting children between aged between 5-14 during their holiday seasons.

Around 50 children attended the clinic at the University of the South Pacific in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the growth in numbers is a positive sign for Basketball Fiji, as the program is also a pathway to the national teams.

“It’s our after school and holiday clinics that we usually run throughout this time and also throughout the year. So the clinics are basically for kids aged 5-14, and it’s aimed at introducing the sport to kids that hasn’t played the game before, also touching on social messaging, health and lifestyle messaging, so the kids can come away with something more than just basketball.”

Also joining the clinic to help Basketball Fiji were youths touring Fiji under the guidance of former national rep Jordon Lum Kon.

The clinic will conclude on Friday.