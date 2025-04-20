Balata College’s Sitiveni Koroituku aims for gold

Sitiveni Koroituku

Balata College’s Sitiveni Koroituku is returning to the Coca-Cola Games with unfinished business.

After claiming bronze in the intermediate boys high jump last year, the determined senior is aiming for the top spot this time around.

“I’m putting my faith in God, because without HIM I wouldn’t be here. I’m always training and working on my own, trying to be better from the last competition.”

Article continues after advertisement

Now competing in the senior boys division, Koroituku is not just focused on medals, but also on building a future through athletics.

“After high school, I want to continue with my athletic career and end up in a better place to support my family.”

With his sights set on gold and his heart grounded in faith and family, Koroituku is one to watch on the high jump mat next weekend.

The 2025 Fiji Finals will start next Thursday and concludes on Saturday. You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.