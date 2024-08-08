Australian Craig 'sorry' after Paris cocaine arrest

[Source: BBC Sport]

Australia hockey player Tom Craig has apologised after being released from custody in Paris following his arrest for allegedly buying cocaine.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said an individual was arrested on Tuesday night for buying cocaine in the ninth district.

Craig was released with a warning and did not receive a fine.

He won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Games and has made over 100 appearances for Australia.

Meanwhile the USA lead the medal tally with 24 gold, 32 silver and 32 bronze.

China is in second place with 23 gold, 22 silver and 16 bronze while Australia is third with 17 gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze medals.