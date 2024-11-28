Ratubaka reinstated as gold medalist after disqualification

Merekeleni Ratubaka of Ra

Merekeleni Ratubaka of Ra has been confirmed as the U13 girls’ 1500m gold medalist at the Fiji Primary School Tuckers Ice Cream Games after an initial disqualification was overturned.

Ratubaka was disqualified following claims that she was not registered for the race, but Ra successfully appealed, proving her eligibility.

The young athlete remained composed throughout the ordeal, showcasing her resilience.

“I wasn’t affected and stayed calm after the race because I trusted God and prayed.”

The Year 8 student expressed happiness with her performance, adding that her hard training had paid off.

The Fiji Primary School Tuckers Ice Cream Games is underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.