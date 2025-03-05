Kunadei tries out athletics for the first time

[Photo: Lelean Memorial student Samuela Kunadei]

After years of shying away from competing in front of huge crowds, Lelean Memorial student Samuela Kunadei finally managed to gather up the courage yesterday where he competed in their inter-house competition at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The year 13 student, who has never taken part in athletics, came first in the 100m and 200m heats in the senior grade.

Kunadei says since it was his last year in high school, he decided to give it one more go.

The Serua lad, who is in Varani House (yellow), says he enjoyed his first experience in athletics and wishes he had taken part in the sport much sooner.

“I just wanted to compete because this is my last year in school, and this is my first time. I ran in the 100 and 200-meter event. There was a lot of noise from the crowd so i was kind of shy.”

If given the call-up to represent the school in the Triple N Zone, Kunadei says he is ready to make his school proud.

The Triple N Zone will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on the 1st and 2nd of next month.

