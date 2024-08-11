Kenya's Kipyegon wins third straight 1,500m gold

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya celebrates with her national flag after winning gold and a new olympic record [Source: Reuters]

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon was over the moon after winning her third straight Olympic 1,500 metres gold today, surging through the final lap to finish more than a second ahead of the field.

Kipyegon cemented her status as one of the all-time great middle-distance runners, becoming the first athlete to claim three successive Olympic 1,500m titles.

Australia’s Jessica Hull took silver and Britain’s Georgia Bell won bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

Kipyegon’s time of three minutes 51.29 seconds broke the Olympic record, and she collapsed to the track, hands on her head in disbelief, after crossing the finish line.

Kipyegon’s illustrious career belies her humble beginnings.

The eighth of nine children growing up on a farm in Kenya’s Rift Valley, Kipyegon competed barefoot in her first world cross country championships as a 16-year-old, finishing fourth.

Realising she had a talent for running and that athletics could provide her a career, she threw herself into competition and the 30-year-old has now amassed six world championship and four Olympic medals.

Today’s win was redemption for the athlete after she nearly lost her silver medal in the 5,000m on Monday. She was initially disqualified after the race saw her get into an altercation with Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay, but that was overturned.

Kipyegon and Tsegay met again on this morning.

Kipyegon, who broke her own 1,500m world record a month ago, spent much of the race in second place behind Tsegay but powered ahead with a lap to go and built an untouchable lead.

Tsegay, world champion over 10,000m, faded suddenly and fell back to cross the line last.

Both Hull and Bell dug deep on the home straight, finding the strength to overtake Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji. Hull clocked 3:52.56 and Bell crossed in 3:52.61, a national record and four seconds quicker than her previous best time.

Hull, who has the fifth-fastest time ever over the distance, said she envisioned the race as a battle.

Bell, 30, delivered a stunning Olympic debut to win bronze after her training partner Keely Hodgkinson took 800m gold earlier in the week.