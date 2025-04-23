Adi Maopa athletes ready to soak in Fiji Finals atmosphere

For most of the athletes representing Adi Maopa Secondary School at this year’s Fiji Finals, stepping onto the HFC Bank Stadium track is a first-time experience and a dream finally taking shape.

Long after other schools had wrapped up their training sessions yesterday morning, the Vanuabalavu-based team was still soaking in every moment, taking in the vastness of the empty tracks and the field that awaits their footsteps.

FBC Sports caught up with the team who cannot wait to try and bag their first ever medal at the competition.

Team captain and shotput athlete Jone Taleitaki says it’s the hunger for a first ever medal that has driven this group of athletes despite all the struggles they faced to get here.

“We have been preparing for quite some time now, we have really put in the effort. Our target this year it to return to Vanuabalavu Lau with atleast a medal.”

He adds now that they’ve made it to Suva, all the difficulties in the past few weeks leading up to this week has melted away with the sight of the tracks and pitches.

The team is excited and look forward to the atmosphere of the highly anticipated athletics competition.

The 2025 Coca-Cola Games National Championships starts tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

