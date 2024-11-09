20 participants for bodybuilding tourney

The Fiji Muscle Regional Tournament, organized by the NPC Worldwide Federation, is currently underway at the Suva Civic Centre.

The program has seen a moderately low crowd turnout; however, the small number of spectators are keeping the atmosphere lively with their cheers.

NPC Worldwide Federation President Moe ElMoussawi says that over 20 participants are registered in today’s competition, which is a good turnout for starters.

He adds that the competitions committee expects a higher number of participants and spectators in the coming years.

The program began at midday and features categories such as men’s bodybuilding, men’s classic, men’s physique, as well as figure and bikini competitions.