Youth urged to help combat drug issues

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu urges youth to collaborate and assist their communities in combating the infiltration of drugs into villages, homes, and among family members.

He made this remark during the handover of a new tractor to the youth of Narewa Village in Nadi yesterday.

The Minister expressed deep concern over the alarming rise in drug-related cases and called on both youth and elders to contribute to addressing this critical issue.

He emphasizes the importance of staying informed about developments in our communities, particularly concerning the escalating drug cases and the increase in HIV infections linked to needle sharing.

Rayalu states that the future of the country rests in the hands of its youth, who must make responsible choices.

He also stresses that the government alone cannot win the fight against drugs, it requires the collective effort of every Fijian.