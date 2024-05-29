YES App for youth-friendly health services

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

A mobile app is now available to educate and inform youth on referral services for sexual reproductive health and STIs at youth-friendly clinics and service delivery points.

Young Fijians will be able to receive accurate and reliable information on sexual reproductive health, family planning and gender equality.

The YES App (Youth Education Sex App) was launched by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in partnership with various stakeholders.

Article continues after advertisement

It is also now available for download on Google Play, offering information and resources to young people aged 10 years and older.

The app is designed to educate and inform young people about values, gender equality, sexuality, relationships, and referral services for sexual reproductive health and STIs at youth-friendly clinics and service delivery points.

Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights Coordinator Turagabeci says the app is a vital resource that will empower young people to make informed decisions about their sexual reproductive health, reduce gender-based violence and promote gender equality.

The app is built on evidence-based content from the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ Family Life Education program for out-of-school youth.