Yaqona, dalo theft crackdown nets arrests

A special operation held in Taveuni addressing concerns about yaqona and dalo theft has resulted in the arrests of several people.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says the team was able to deal with backlog cases whereby a 32-year-old farmer was arrested and charged for two cases of dalo theft.

ACP Driu says in fresh cases, six men were arrested for various cases of yaqona and dalo theft, criminal intimidation, and unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The arrests were made between the 22nd and 28th of January.

ACP Driu says key to the successful conduct of operations has been the quick sharing of information from members of the community.

He says they appreciate the support of the community who have willingly come forward with information.

ACP Driu stresses that the Police Force will continue to assess and look at the best possible means of curbing dalo and yaqona theft with the support of other stakeholders and communities.