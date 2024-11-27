Workshop focuses on enhancing electoral trust

[Source: FEO/ Facebook]

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says trust, nurtured through open dialogue and shared commitment, is a cornerstone of democratic integrity, and this could be fostered through open and constructive discussion.

She made the comments after the Fijian Elections Office together with the Commonwealth Secretariat hosted the Commonwealth Election Professionals Pacific Regional Talanoa last week in Nadi.

Over the five days, Election Management Bodies (EMBs) from across the Pacific region engaged in meaningful Talanoa aimed at strengthening electoral integrity and inclusion through building strategic partnerships with key stakeholders.

The Talanoa focused on collaboration to address challenges such as misinformation, inclusivity, and trust deficits in electoral systems.

Designed in the spirit of the Pacific’s traditional Talanoa, the event fostered open, honest, and inclusive discussions among participants.

The workshop featured a range of activities, including national presentations, expert-led sessions, and stakeholder mapping exercises, all of which provided practical strategies for fostering trust and inclusion in elections.

Expert facilitators from the Commonwealth Secretariat and the FEO shared valuable insights into strengthening stakeholder engagement.

Speaking at the Talanoa, Mataiciwa emphasized that partnerships are at the heart of successful electoral systems, serving as the bridge between EMBs and the communities they serve.