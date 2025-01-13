Women’s cooperative thrives

[Source: Cagimaiwai Women's Club/ Facebook]

The Bia-i-Cake Women’s Cooperative in Nagigi village, Cakaudrove, strengthens its sustainable initiatives through its Tilapia Farm.

The cooperative continues to receive support from Women’s Fund Fiji for the tilapia farm, a critical project that ensures food security and sustainable income for the community.

Chairperson Alisi Lutu believes the thematic area, which introduces a renewed vision symbolized by the cooperative’s commitment to development.

“We are deeply grateful to Women’s Fund Fiji for believing in our vision and supporting us in achieving this significant milestone. Your unwavering encouragement inspires us to continue striving for a brighter future.”



She adds that the strategic framework aims to guide the cooperative’s initiatives as it advances toward 2025 with renewed determination and purpose.

Complementing these efforts, the cooperative unveiled a newly established greenhouse, made possible through a partnership with British American Tobacco that aims to enhance farming techniques, diversify crop production, and contribute to the village’s economic development.

The determination of the Bia-i-Cake Women’s Cooperative stands as a testament to the power of women’s leadership in fostering sustainable development and community resilience in Fiji.