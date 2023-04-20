Women top mobile money users

Renu Chand [second from right] while speaking at the National Economic Summit.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in women who are active users of mobile money.

Not only that but women are currently the highest recipients of inward remittances and inward mobile money.

While speaking at the National Economic Summit today, Partner of KPMG Fiji, Renu Chand says there is a need to ensure that these remittances contribute towards the country’s growth.

She says this is because close to 44 percent of the population lives in rural areas, where such investments are crucial.

“We here at the Summit need to challenge ourselves on how best we can use policies and programs to mobilize this money that women are receiving into investment rather than normal consumption.”



Chand says there needs to be a strategic approach to enhance investment with remittances to boost the revenue in the country.