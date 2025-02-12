Women gather to address key gender issues

Over 50 women from 30 churches and 18 countries are participating in a regional convening to address gender-based violence, economic injustice, and the climate crisis, and to amplify women’s voices in policy frameworks.

The four-day event, coordinated by the Pacific Conference of Churches, marks the launch of PCC’s “Just, Safe, Resilient, and Empowered Pacific Communities” project.

This meeting builds on PCC’s work uniting women from diverse movements, including theological, feminist, disability rights, and peace building.

The convening provides a platform to discuss strategies for advancing gender equality, share best practices, and develop new resources for the region, including promoting advocacy and building stronger networks.

This event is PCC’s first Commission on the Status of Women in Pacific churches discussion ahead of the UN’s 69th Commission on the Status of Women (Beijing+30).

The event is underway at the Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka and concludes tomorrow.

