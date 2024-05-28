Woman fronts court for alleged fraud

A 39-year-old woman will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court this afternoon, for allegedly dishonestly obtaining more than $3,000 via a mobile transfer app.

The Fiji Police MPAiSA Taskforce investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly during August 2023, under the pretext of being an immigration officer, offered to arrange visas for a local 7s team.

She then allegedly collected $3,069 for visa lodgment and biometric fees.

Police say the money was sent and attempts made by the team to reach the accused were futile, following which a report was lodged.

The accused faces one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

The public is being urged to always verify information before making any payment, particularly if someone is acting in a third-party capacity.