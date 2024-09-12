Woman charged for alleged fraud

A 35-year-old Nadi woman has been charged by the Police MPAiSA Task Force for allegedly dishonestly obtaining money via the mobile money transfer app.

It is alleged that on 19th December last year, the woman called the victim and stated that if she wanted to win $50,000, she had to send her One Time Pin.

The victim also sent $205 to the accused who withdrew the money and used it and cut off communication.

The accused will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.