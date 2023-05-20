WFO acknowledges challenges while praising Pacific Islanders' resilience

In a recent report by the World Food Program, it was revealed that one in four Pacific Islanders is likely to be living below their country’s basic needs poverty line.

The organization also highlighted the vulnerability of Pacific Island countries to climate-related disasters, with eight out of the top 20 countries experiencing significant Gross Domestic Product losses.

Furthermore, the Pacific region is home to three of the world’s five most disaster-prone nations.

WFP’s Regional Director for Asia-Pacific, John Aylieff.

WFP’s Regional Director for Asia-Pacific, John Aylieff, emphasized that their efforts in the Pacific are not solely focused on addressing global hunger issues.

Instead, the team is rallying behind the ambitious vision outlined in the 2050 strategy for the blue Pacific continent.

“Working under the inspiring leadership of regional partners, like the Pacific Islands Forum and the crop agencies, working with determined sovereign nations across the vast and rich territory of the Pacific, working to support people-centred development, building climate security, and social protection systems, working to help deliver Pacific solutions for the Pacific,”

Acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead, Aylieff expressed his admiration and inspiration after spending a few days in Fiji.

He commended the unique and enduring Pacific spirit as well as the remarkable resilience and strength demonstrated by its people.

Aylieff firmly believes that the world can learn a great deal from the Pacific, and the WFP is proud to contribute to the journey of helping the region reach its full potential.