We expect them to follow the law: Prasad

Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad.

Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says that the government is concerned with political parties that do not follow the law.

FBCNews asked the Minister about possible repercussions if FijiFirst is deregistered.

FijiFirst risks deregistration as they have yet to submit their audited financial account.

The Fijian Elections Office has stated that if FijiFirst does not submit its audited financial account by next Thursday it will be deregistered.

Prasad says the Fijian Elections Office is dealing with the matter and for the previous government, it will not be a good look if they do not follow the law.

“This is a political party that made the law and we expect them to follow the law and if they don’t follow the law then the law will be dealing with it.”

Prasad says what Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa has highlighted that if FijiFirst is deregistered, members have a choice to remain in parliament as independent individuals or join other political parties or if they all leave, then there would be a by-election for the 26 seats.