We depend on schools to counteract prejudice says PM

The Government depends on schools to help counteract the prejudice and intolerance that abounds in all societies.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says there is a need to produce a permanent legacy of tolerance and understanding to help propel Fiji into a prosperous future.

Opening the new Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School complex in Nabua, Suva today – Bainimarama says we need to set high standards for our children.

“But children also absorb values and behaviours from their teachers, just as they do from their parents and grandparents. They learn the behaviours that their teachers model every day. That’s what often makes a teacher inspiring. If their teachers are just and fair, the children will learn justice and fairness.”

Bainimarama says the single greatest overarching goal of the government has been to create one Fiji.

They aim to obliterate divisions of race and faith that have held Fiji back for too long and have diverted our energies into pointless fits of distrust and anger.

